Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILAK opened at $14.19 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

