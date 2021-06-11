swisspartners Ltd. Has $201,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in XPeng by 62.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 638,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

