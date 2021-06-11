swisspartners Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $211.55. 186,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824,115. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $572.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

