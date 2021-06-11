swisspartners Ltd. Has $919,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.35. 59,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

