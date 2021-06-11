swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 24,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 408.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

