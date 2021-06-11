swisspartners Ltd. Sells 63,833 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,833 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,422,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,855,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,846 shares of company stock worth $44,494,708. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

