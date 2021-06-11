Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,897. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

