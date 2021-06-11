Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.