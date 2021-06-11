Synovus Financial Corp Has $728,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.83 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

