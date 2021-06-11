Synovus Financial Corp Has $762,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

