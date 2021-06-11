Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 590,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,421. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

