Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

