Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.93 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $79.93 million and approximately $930,241.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,223,089 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

