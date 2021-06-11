Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,273 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

