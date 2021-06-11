Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002 over the last 90 days.

Shares of U traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,285. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

