Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 540 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.54. 97,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $329.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

