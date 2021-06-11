Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.