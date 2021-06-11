Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 6,795 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 555.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 139,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $6,957,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 105,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

GM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,252 shares of company stock valued at $90,753,377. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

