Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock worth $18,157,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

