Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock worth $18,157,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
