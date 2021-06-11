Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $2,722,200.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $46.55 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 110.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

