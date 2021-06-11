TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.70. 3,297,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,800. Also, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$246,470.40. Insiders purchased a total of 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,580 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

