Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

