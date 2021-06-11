Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,506 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $324.10 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.