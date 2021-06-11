Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 73,823 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

