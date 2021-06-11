TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s first-quarter 2021 top line was driven by solid contributions from acquisitions, continued spike in subscription revenues and record first-quarter advertising and marketing services revenues. The company benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid the top line through 2021 and beyond. Moreover, TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range for 2021. Further, availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV are growth drivers. Notably, Shares of TEGNA have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

