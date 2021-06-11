Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 67,376 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $3,981,247.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,006.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,181 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne FLIR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

