Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.88 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

