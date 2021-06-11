Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 382,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

