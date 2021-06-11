Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.49 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,557,252 shares of company stock valued at $90,753,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 392,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,573,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.