Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $32,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 64,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

