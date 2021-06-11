Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,085. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

