Telsey Advisory Group Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

