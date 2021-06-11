Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 129.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895,762 shares of company stock worth $80,868,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.64. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

