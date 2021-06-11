Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 4,031.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Terex by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53. Terex has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

