Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $37.33

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $38.78. Ternium shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 9,590 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Ternium alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.