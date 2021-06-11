TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $200.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars.

