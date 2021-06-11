Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of TBVPY remained flat at $$50.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

