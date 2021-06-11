The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $201,012.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.