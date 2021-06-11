The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 974.4% in May

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 974.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDVSY shares. Renaissance Capital lowered The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Investec lowered shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

