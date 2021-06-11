The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Insider Sells $64,080.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.
The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
