The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.12. 275,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

