The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.12. 275,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
