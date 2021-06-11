The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.80.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $264.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.03. CACI International has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.