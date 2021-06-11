The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEARCA EZJ opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.71% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.