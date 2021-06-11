The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.72. 41,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

