The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $57,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $308.31 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $327.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

