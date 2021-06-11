The Honest Company, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest’s (NASDAQ:HNST) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 14th. The Honest had issued 25,807,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $412,912,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During The Honest’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $19.11 on Friday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

