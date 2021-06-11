The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

