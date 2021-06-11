The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 1,982 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

