The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

THFF opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

