The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 219 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD opened at $157.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 20.05. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.